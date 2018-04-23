Entertainment News
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle Match In This Canadian Singer

And we ain't talking Drake.

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Red Carpet

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

If you haven’t checked out TBS’s hot new series Drop the Mic, you’re missing out on some of the coldest rap battles your favorite celeb can do.

Similarly to Lip Sync Battle, the show definitely shows popular stars in a different light and in this week’s episode, Odell Beckham Jr. proved he can do more than catch a ball and do a touchdown dance. He meets his match in the form of 19-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, and the two did not come to play.

Check out the savage clip for yourself below and tell us who you think won the battle!

