Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks Into Some Fashion Nova Jeans

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018/2019 - Street Style - Day 7

Source: Lena Juergensen / Runway Manhattan/Lena Juergensen/Cover Images

Fellas have had enough and they think that it’s unfair that they can’t buy clothing that costs them only $20. Apparently, there’s been a buzz circulating the net that Fashion nova is expanding their brand to include menswear and the guys couldn’t be happier.

 

Hit the flip to see how more guys are reacting to Fashion Nova’s men’s line.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks Into Some Fashion Nova Jeans

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 16 hours ago
04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 20 hours ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 22 hours ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 22 hours ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 23 hours ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
24 photos
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.22.18
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 3 days ago
04.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now