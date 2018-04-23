The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks Into Some Fashion Nova Jeans

Fellas have had enough and they think that it’s unfair that they can’t buy clothing that costs them only $20. Apparently, there’s been a buzz circulating the net that Fashion nova is expanding their brand to include menswear and the guys couldn’t be happier.

How I'm finna be in my fashion nova jeans after they open their men's line pic.twitter.com/7aDcVND56E — rowdyruffboy (@upandabove16) April 20, 2018

Hit the flip to see how more guys are reacting to Fashion Nova’s men’s line.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: