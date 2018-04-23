Music
Home > Uncategorized

Kanye West Reveals That He’s Producing Nas’ New Album And Announces It’s Release Date

Nas album done.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West has been doing the absolute most on Twitter, as Kanye does. He’s only been back on the platform for about a week, and the producer/rapper has already made some huge announcements that have fans over the moon.

A few days ago, the news on everyones’ minds was the announcement that Kanye was coming out with an album in June, followed by a joint album with his longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi just a week later. He also announced that his G.O.O.D. Music peeps Teyana Taylor and Pusha T both have albums coming out within the next few weeks, bringing about even more anticipation. His latest announcement, though, is probably the biggest bomb he’s dropped as of late.

On Sunday night, Kanye joked about producing and “chopping samples from the sunken place” in reference to his recent comments on Conservative Candace Owens. He then re-announces the albums he’s producing and their release dates, which leads up to him saying that Nas‘ album is going to come out on June 15.

Both the fact that Nas has an album coming out, and the fact that Ye seems to be producing it are huge news. The Queens legend’s track with DJ Khaled, “Nas Album Done,” came out nearly two years ago–so it’s safe to say the people have been waiting for a long time.

June is going to be a BIG month for music, as long as all of the announced albums actually stick to their release dates.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West Reveals That He’s Producing Nas’ New Album And Announces It’s Release Date

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 16 hours ago
04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 20 hours ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 22 hours ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 22 hours ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 23 hours ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
24 photos
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.22.18
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 3 days ago
04.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now