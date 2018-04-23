Entertainment News
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He Claims They’re To Blame For “Wack” Music

Russ is in some deep water with producers

FOMO Festival - Sydney

Source: Matt Blyth / Getty

The internet is pretty much always mad at Russ, but this week they have a pretty compelling reason–beside just his usual bad attitude. In a recently re-surfaced interview with VladTV, the “Pull The Trigger” rapper said that he thinks we need to blame producers for any “wack” music being put into the market, not rappers.

He said, “People think that you blame the rappers for the state of hip-hop, rappers are not making the music. You gotta blame the producers. Producers are making wack s**t. If all I do is rap and a producer sends me a pack of 20 beats, and they’re all wack and they all sound the same, I’m just f***ed. I gotta pick the best of the worst.”

Metro Boomin was the first producer to fire back at the rapper for being wack himself, which then opened up the floodgates for other producers to put their 2 cents in about the topic.

Frank Dukes was next to fire back, calling Russ a joke and saying that he makes music targeted at “people who are scared of rap.”

CardoGotWings and London On Da Track were next, who both shared similar sentiments about their disdain for Russ.

BigHeadOnTheBeat jumped on the train, too, but he didn’t fire back at Russ’ actual music or his success–but rather his distaste for the rapper’s “corny ‘know it all’” attitude.

Russ later went on to “clarify” the things he said in the 2016 interview, which he claims was only a shot at the monotony in music, and not anything else. But the truth still remains: people really do not like Russ, but his fans will continue to block out all that noise.

