Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Saturday, Beyonce took her show back to Coachella for the second weekend. Unlike Weekend 1 of #BeyChella, Beyonce’s set did not stream live on Youtube. Also to fans’ dismay, the audio did not stream live to Coachella’s Sirius/XM channel, as previously advertised. However, in 2018, everyone has a camera phone and unfortunately, those phones caught a few slip-ups that the Queen probably would have rather us not see.

Let’s take a look at some of the moments that remind us that even in Beyonce’s perfection, everything isn’t ALWAYS perfect.

 

1. Beyonce & Solange Took A Tumble

While performing “Get Me Bodied” Beyonce attempted to lift up her baby sis, Solange, and they both came crashing down. Such an iconic and genuine sister moment.

 

2. J Balvin Missed His Cue

While performing “Migente” this week, Beyonce brought out J. Balvin. Unfortunately, she had to call on him several times. Pay attention to how many times she says “Where you at?” Maybe he missed rehearsal?

 

3. Beyonce Had To Man Her Own Fan

Everyone knows the Beyonce fan serves several purposes. Not only does it keep the Queen looking godly on stage, but it also keeps her cool. Well, someone is getting fired because they totally weren’t paying attention to where the fan was pointing and Beyonce had to do it all herself.

 

4. JAY-Z’s Less Than Stellar Performance

We can’t tell if JAY forgot the lyrics or if he’s just hoarse and tired from the grueling ‘On The Run II’ rehearsals but this isn’t his best performance.

 

5. Bonus – Beyonce vs. Cardi B?

TMZ asked Beyonce’s stepfather, Richard Lawson, if Cardi B was a bigger star than his daughter.  They thought they were going to catch him slipping but his response was perfection.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 4 hours ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 6 hours ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 6 hours ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 7 hours ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 9 hours ago
04.22.18
24 photos
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
 10 hours ago
04.22.18
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now