Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The Name Of Wakanda

97.9 The Beat Staff | 04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira and Mark Ruffalo sit down with Xilla Valentine to promote the upcoming Avengers Infinity War movie hitting theaters April 27th. During their conversation Danai reveals there is actually a longer version of M’Baku’s Challenge Monologue and she tries to remember it. Chadwick talks about his SNL skits and how people chase him down to give him the Wakandan salute.

