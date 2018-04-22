9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off.

They’re the ones on Twitter Facebook and Instagram who actually respond back to their fans. Don’t laugh; just know that you may have a better chance shooting Kiely Williams a DM (and getting a response) than you would with Adrienne or Naturi.

1. Jaleel White

IG: @JaleelWhite

Yup — Urkel has IG.

2. Kellie Shanygne Williams

IG: @KellieSWilliams

And so does Laura Winslow.

3. Kiely Williams

Tits McGee at work today. A post shared by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.

4. Fred Hammond

IG: @RealFredH

You just wouldn’t expect a Gospel Music legend to address people on IG.

5. Brandon Hammond

IG: @Bl_Hamm

We’ve barely seen Brandon since Soul Food came out in ’97.

6. Karrine Steffans

IG: @Karrineandco

B.K.A. Superhead — Karrine hasn’t shied away from her controversial past. But she’s definitely more careful about what she posts now that she’s a mom.

7. Lark Voorhies

IG: @reallarkvoorhies

Lark has made more headlines for her antics than her career in recent years. That hasn’t stopped her from posting on the ‘Gram.

8. Tyrin Turner

IG: @TyrinTurner

Just a beautiful day in the neighborhood!!!!!! A post shared by Tyrin Turner (@tyrinturner) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:39pm PST

Tyrin isn’t a menace anymore. The actor is also a major Hollywood director now.

9. William Allen Young

IG: @WilliamAllenYoung

Moesha’s dad also has IG.

10. Tatyana Ali

IG: @TatyanaAli

Werk Twerk @nickelodeon #shimmerandshine #PrincessUla A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on Apr 19, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

Ashley Banks is now hot mom, IG age.

