9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

USA - 'Magic Evolution' Gala To Honor Earvin 'Magic' Johnson

Source: Paul Mounce – Corbis / Getty

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off.

 

They’re the ones on Twitter Facebook and Instagram who actually respond back to their fans. Don’t laugh; just know that you may have a better chance shooting Kiely Williams a DM (and getting a response) than you would with Adrienne or Naturi.

 

Check out more celebrities that you’d be surprised are on social media.

1. Jaleel White

IG: @JaleelWhite

They: Can you take our picture please? Me: Sure 😎 Who else does this?

A post shared by Jaleel White (@jaleelwhite) on

 

Yup — Urkel has IG.

2. Kellie Shanygne Williams 

IG: @KellieSWilliams 

 

And so does Laura Winslow.

3. Kiely Williams

Tits McGee at work today.

A post shared by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on

 

The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.

4. Fred Hammond 

IG: @RealFredH

 

You just wouldn’t expect a Gospel Music legend to address people on IG.

5. Brandon Hammond 

IG: @Bl_Hamm

 

We’ve barely seen Brandon since Soul Food came out in ’97.

6. Karrine Steffans

IG: @Karrineandco

Taschen Hosts 'Big Penis Book 3D' Launch Party

Source: Brian To / Getty

B.K.A. Superhead — Karrine hasn’t shied away from her controversial past. But she’s definitely more careful about what she posts now that she’s a mom.

7.  Lark Voorhies 

IG: @reallarkvoorhies

#LarkVoorhies “Lisa Turtle” 😍 (@reallarkvoorhies)

A post shared by Urban Throwbacks (@urbanthrowbacks) on

Some new pictures! #blessed #larkvoorhies #reallarkvoorhies #thankyou #work #life

A post shared by Lark Voorhies (@reallarkvoorhies) on

Lark has made more headlines for her antics than her career in recent years. That hasn’t stopped her from posting on the ‘Gram.

 

8. Tyrin Turner 

IG: @TyrinTurner 

Just a beautiful day in the neighborhood!!!!!!

A post shared by Tyrin Turner (@tyrinturner) on

 

Tyrin isn’t a menace anymore. The actor is also a major Hollywood director now.

 

9.  William Allen Young 

IG: @WilliamAllenYoung

 

Moesha’s dad also has IG.

10.  Tatyana Ali

IG: @TatyanaAli 

Amen Ashley. Amen. #tatyanaali #moneyoverboys #alldayeveryday lol #iwish #ilovememes

A post shared by Carla Kip (@gingaspicestl_na) on

Werk Twerk @nickelodeon #shimmerandshine #PrincessUla

A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on

 

Ashley Banks is now hot mom, IG age.

