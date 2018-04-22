Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Verne Troyer A.K.A “Mini Me’ From Austin Powers Dies At Age 49

97.9 The Beat Staff
81 reads
Leave a comment
'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' Premiere - 2009 Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Malcolm Taylor / Getty

Actor Verne Troyer, who is best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died on Saturday, according to a statement from his family that was posted on Instagram. He was 49 years old.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” a message published on the actor’s Facebook page reads. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

According to PEOPLE, Troyer, who suffered from alcoholism and depression, had been hospitalized in recent weeks.

A statement posted to his Instagram at the beginning of April stated that he was “getting the best care possible” and “resting comfortably.”

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, that you a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

Continue reading Verne Troyer A.K.A “Mini Me’ From Austin Powers Dies At Age 49

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

austin powers , mini me

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac…
 8 hours ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 12 hours ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 13 hours ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 2 days ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now