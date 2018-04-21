Entertainment News
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac To Life In His New Piece

Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

Yesterday was 4/20 and while most people were rolling up their weed and smoking it, one artist was putting his marijuana to better use.

Imagine a “painting” of Tupac Shakur made completely of ground up weed.

 

 

This reminds me the guy who painted a portrait of Tupac using weed oil.

 

