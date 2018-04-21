Pskillz
Home > Pskillz

Do You Remember When Destiny Child Was Four Deep

Pskillz
3 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Farrah Franklin,was  that one long lost member of the legendary group DC. Not Dream Chasers but Destiny Child. Press play and

listen to the friendly reminder that she’s available for any upcoming reunions or performances.

Destiny Child , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Do You Remember When Destiny Child Was Four Deep

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 9 hours ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 9 hours ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 23 hours ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 1 day ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 2 days ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 2 days ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now