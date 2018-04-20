Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things To Know About The Star

It’s a sad day for EDM lovers, and the music industry as a whole.

According to reports, famous producer Avicii was found dead at just 28 years old in Muscat, Oman, on Friday — however, his camp but did not specify a cause of death. A spokesperson for the DJ, Diana Baron revealed, “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.”

Avicii was nominated for two Grammy Awards for best dance recording, in 2012 and 2013, and his most well-known song, “Wake Me Up” helped bring Electronic Dance Music to the masses. Artists and fans alike are devastated by the news:

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

rip avicii. we had some of our best nights roaming nyc partying to those anthems. so sad — Skizzius Maximus (@SkizzyMars) April 20, 2018

If you aren’t familiar with the popular DJ, whose real name is Tim Bergling, check out these 5 things you should know about the star.

1. Bergling got the name Avicii from Myspace.

In Buddhism, the word “Avici”is a term for the lowest level of hell.

2. His song “Wake Me Up” is the longest-running #1 record for a Swedish act since 1989.

3. He’s a philanthropist.

Avicii’s main goal was to end world hunger. He used money from his tour to donate over $1 million to Feeding America and started his own foundation House Of Hunger.

4. Avicii suffered from acute pancreatitis that was reportedly a result of his excessive drinking.

He eventually had his gallbladder and appendix removed, which caused him to cancel a tour in 2014.

5. He retired from music in 2016.

R.I.P. to the young legend.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: