Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves

Trend setta'

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

It seems like folks are still high off of Beyoncé‘s amazing performance at Coachella and one moment in particular has sparked a social media movement.

Bey’s show reached new heights when she broke out into some boss choreography for O.T. Genasis‘ “Everybody Mad.” The memorable moment has now inspired fans to try and nail her choreography step-by-step!

**I DO NOT OWN ANY OF THE COPYRIGHTS SEEN OR HEARD IN THIS VIDEO** MIDNIGHT SNACK 🐝 ‼️PLEASE TAG @beyonce @theshaderoom @balleralert @theellenshow @therealdaytime ‼️ Y'all really thought I wasn't gonna learn the choreo already?!?! Nahhhh 😋 @beyonce is my true inspiration and I love that we have an artist of her caliber among us ❤ I wanted to share this with you all, hope you enjoy 😘 Also big thanks to @beyanthonyy for this amazing video!!! 🎶: "Everybody Mad" – O.T. Genesis #pow #beyonce #coachella2018 #beychella #beyhive #dancer #dancing #nyc #nycdance #hiphopdance #choreography #viral #coachella #yonce #tv #talent #unsignedartist #independentartist #management #mondays #insta #shaderoom

A post shared by Byron K. Freeman ♎️🌟✊🏾🐝 (@byron_kaceey) on

 

The Queen is once again moving the culture.

Swipe through to find out if more people nailed the steps or if they were on the struggle bus.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 5 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 21 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now