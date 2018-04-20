Music
Home > Music

Kids See Ghost: 8 Songs By Kanye West And Kid Cudi That’ll Make You Want Their Album Today

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards 2012 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Good music is finally making it’s way back — and we’re not just talking about the record label.

Kanye West is back on Twitter and revealed in a recent spiel that new music from him and Kid Cudi is set to drop this coming June.

Fans are hype that a Ye’ X Cudi reunion is finally taking place. Even Kim K. is here for it:

We expect nothing short of greatness, seeing as though every time Kanye and Kid Cudi collabed in the past, it was straight flames.

Need to refresh your memory? Check out all the time Cudi and Ye’ did a song together that’ll have you wishing the new music was out today.

“Make Her Say”- Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West, Common (2009)

 

“G.O.O.D. Friday” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, G.O.O.D. Music Crew (2010)

 

“All Of The Lights” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, Rihanna, Various Artists (2010)

 

“Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi (2016)

 

“Gorgeous” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, Raekwon (2010)

 

“Erase Me” – Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West (2010)

 

“Welcome To Heartbreak” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi (2008)

 

“Welcome To The World” – T.I. ft. Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)

 

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kids See Ghost: 8 Songs By Kanye West And Kid Cudi That’ll Make You Want Their Album Today

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 5 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 21 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now