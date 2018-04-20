Pskillz
Eric Bellinger Freestyle Flow Just Shredded A Classic

The legendary ghost man, producer, song writer, artist, Eric Bellinger accepts Pskillz’s I Got 5 on it challenge to “I Got 9 on it”.

Compton California to the DFW on a first time Texas radio promo tour. The vibe made us pause for the cause. Pres play and peep

the punch lines. From writing songs for Chris Brown, Beyonce, Tink , Bieber , to a host of others. Eric B showed love for the sport.

