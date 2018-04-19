Photos
Home > Photos

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine

Hello Beautiful Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

Tiffany Haddish covers W Magazine for their latest issue. The star made headlines for wearing her Alexander Wang dress to both the Girls’ Trip premiere and the Oscars. She teamed up with W Magazine for a haute couture shoot.

Haddish serves avant-garde style, rocking head to toe Valentino. Her black sheer tights are by Falke.

The entire shoot serves bold looks, like this Valentino haute couture gown and sandals.

Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, loved the above shot of Tiffany. “She looks powerful, in control, stylish…and like the clothes are made for her.” Unfortunately, she only liked two shots in the series. “Haute couture can be hard to wear because sometimes the extravagance of the looks wear you. I get that it’s less about the star and more about the clothes, but this seemed a bit unbalanced.”

Gorgeous in Givenchy, she wore a blazer and tiered skirt giving us some Hollywood glam. Her hair is slicked back and just completes the chicness of this lewk.

Styled by Sara Moonves, the Style Director for W Magazine, the shoot takes a weird turn. Here’s she’s wearing RVDK Ronald van der Kemp top and skirt and looks like a milkmaid vs a star.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 36 mins ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 5 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 5 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 6 hours ago
04.19.18
A Hilarious History Of Kanye West And Charlamagne…
 7 hours ago
04.19.18
Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought &…
 7 hours ago
04.19.18
Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For…
 10 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 10 hours ago
04.19.18
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle Is Going On Tour…‘Victory Lap’ Coming…
 11 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 1 day ago
04.18.18
Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Offset & Metro Boomin bring their ‘Ric Flair…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “Close” [New Music]
 1 day ago
04.18.18
8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now