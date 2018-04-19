Entertainment News
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer For Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington

Source: Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in Equalizer 2, which hits theaters July 20th. This time around McCall is a Lyft driver who is forced to serves an unflinching justice when that is someone he loves comes into danger. In these new photos we get a glimpse at Equalizer 2 and if you check out below you can peep the trailer as well. This one looks great.

