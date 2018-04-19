Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer For Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in Equalizer 2, which hits theaters July 20th. This time around McCall is a Lyft driver who is forced to serves an unflinching justice when that is someone he loves comes into danger. In these new photos we get a glimpse at Equalizer 2 and if you check out below you can peep the trailer as well. This one looks great.

Not all enemies are created equally. Denzel Washington is back in action on July 20. #TheEqualizer2 pic.twitter.com/AoyzYx0nln — Sony (@Sony) April 19, 2018

