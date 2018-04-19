News & Gossip
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

In addition to starring, Elba will also executive produce the series.

As Netflix continues to add to its slate of original programming, actor Idris Elba is getting into business with the streaming giant. It has just been announced that he will star in the upcoming comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

Some of the best black TV shows come courtesy of Netflix and Idris Elba is hoping that his new project with the streaming service will soon be added to the list. As reported by Shadow and Act, Elba is set to star in the comedy series Turn Up Charlie, which is a noticeable departure for the British actor who is mainly known for tackling more dramatic roles.

Via Shadow and Act:

Netflix has given a straight-to-series, eight-episode order to ‘Turn Up Charlie,’ a new series starring and executive produced by Idris Elba

Elba will star in the titular role as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.

Elba is executive producing with Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero. “Netflix [has] allowed us to bring a very mischievous and unique passion project to life through their relentless support, enthusiasm and equally met passion. It has been a lifelong ambition of mine to work with Idris and to do so on a project that is so close to his heart is a privilege,” said Reich.

Elba expressed his gratitude for Netflix letting him take on a comedic role, saying “I get to do more comedy? I’m funny. Watch me work. Well done Netflix for recognizing a brother.”

You may remember that before he entered into the world of acting, Elba made his living as a DJ. So perhaps this role won’t be as big of a stretch as we thought. Production on Turn Up Charlie begins in May in the U.K, although no expected release date for the series is available at press time.

 

photos