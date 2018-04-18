Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Live and Loca Podcast: 04-18-2018
The Latest:
- Lauryn Hill Announces New Tour To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’
- Beyonce Will Donate $100K To 4 HBCUs
- Kodak Black To Be Released From Jail In Six Months
- Idris Elba To Star In New Netflix Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’
- Police Dash Cam Video Released Of Home Explosion In Hurst, TX Caused By Reckless Driver [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: 8 Year Old Student Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to School.
- Kruz Newz: Burger King Releasing a Fanta Lemonade Slushy Just in Time for Summer!
- Kruz Newz: Target is Now Offering Drive-Up Services In Texas
- Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For Answers
- LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled
