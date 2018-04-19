Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For Answers

Global Grind
25 reads
Leave a comment
2017 ONE Music Fest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We the people are concerned about what’s going on with R&B singer Jacquees’ feet. The budding star posted a photo of his new pair of $2,000 Gucci sandals on Instagram with the caption ‘Mood’. The problem is, his feet are in need of a little tender love and care — or a sledgehammer.

 

 

Fans are concerned about the singer’s well being. It can’t be normal to have feet like that. Flip through to see what everyone is saying.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For Answers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle Is Going On Tour…‘Victory Lap’ Coming…
 3 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 18 hours ago
04.18.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 20 hours ago
04.18.18
Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Offset & Metro Boomin bring their ‘Ric Flair…
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “Close” [New Music]
 21 hours ago
04.18.18
8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should…
 22 hours ago
04.18.18
Did You Peep? Kourtney Kardashian And Ameriie May…
 23 hours ago
04.18.18
This May Be The Closest We’ll Ever Get…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
The BRIT Awards 2018 - Show
TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial
 1 day ago
04.18.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Ric Flair Joins Offset & Metro Boomin On…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
photos