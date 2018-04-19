Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For Answers

We the people are concerned about what’s going on with R&B singer Jacquees’ feet. The budding star posted a photo of his new pair of $2,000 Gucci sandals on Instagram with the caption ‘Mood’. The problem is, his feet are in need of a little tender love and care — or a sledgehammer.

Jacquees gotta relax pic.twitter.com/QDM9P0mXtx — Just Devin (@CEO_ofFagNation) April 19, 2018

Fans are concerned about the singer’s well being. It can’t be normal to have feet like that. Flip through to see what everyone is saying.

