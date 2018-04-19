5 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
The Marathon Continues….
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Nipsey Hussle is taking his Victory Lap across the country. The tour begins in New York on June 4, making its laps in Dallas on June 14th and throughout the states during month of June. Get your tickets here.
The Latest:
- New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Travi$ Scott “Close”
- Nipsey Hussle Is Going On Tour…‘Victory Lap’ Coming To A City Near You!
- Fat Boy SSE Team Up With Mr. Target
- Which One of Your Favorite R&b Artist Crashed Karaoke
- Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A Mural Of One Of The Leading Ladies
- This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
- Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki Minaj When Asked If She’s Better Than Cardi B
- Offset & Metro Boomin bring their ‘Ric Flair Drip’ to the ‘Tonight Show’
- Tech This Out News: The Daily Breakdown In Tech [VIDEO]
- Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “Close” [New Music]
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours