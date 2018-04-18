Entertainment News
Did You Peep? Kourtney Kardashian And Ameriie May Be Twins

Ninth Annual Tempted2Touch Black LGBT Pride Spring Break Getaway

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Celebrity look alikes are always interesting because it’s truly intriguing that out of the billions of humans in the world, two people with the same career can also have the same face.

 

The wildest doppelgangers are the ones that are so obvious, they go over our heads until someone brings it up. Like the fact that Ameriie and Kourtney Kardashian are nearly identical.

Grant it, one is Armenian and the other is Asian/Black — but apparently a little racial ambiguity goes a long way.

Do you see it?

Goodnight 🌚

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

💋💋💋

A post shared by AMERIIE 에므리 📚🎼 Amerie (@ameriie) on

 

#hithere

A post shared by AMERIIE 에므리 📚🎼 Amerie (@ameriie) on

Selfie Sunday. #kuwtk #tonight

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

If there’s one thing that should have Ameriie trippin’, it’s the fact that show low key may be a Kardashian sister.

 

See what we did there?

via GIPHY

 

 

