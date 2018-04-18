Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should Stop Asking People

Seriously...

Global Grind
11 reads
Leave a comment
Confused Young Man Scratches Head

Source: drbimages / Getty

Do you ever meet someone new and right away they ask you some sh*t they have no business asking a total stranger? Some questions are annoying and ignorant at best, but others are just plain ol’ rude. Brace yourself as Twitter folk list all the questions they hate being asked on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should Stop Asking People

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 2 hours ago
04.18.18
Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki…
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Offset & Metro Boomin bring their ‘Ric Flair…
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “Close” [New Music]
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should…
 4 hours ago
04.18.18
Did You Peep? Kourtney Kardashian And Ameriie May…
 6 hours ago
04.18.18
This May Be The Closest We’ll Ever Get…
 7 hours ago
04.18.18
The BRIT Awards 2018 - Show
TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial
 8 hours ago
04.18.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Ric Flair Joins Offset & Metro Boomin On…
 9 hours ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 1 day ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 day ago
04.17.18
photos