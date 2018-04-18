Kruz Newz: Shots Fired into Downtown Dallas Apartment Window

Police say residents were home when a bullet came through the window of their downtown Dallas apartment unit. https://t.co/0uSfY1UKUA pic.twitter.com/7l96F0gIok — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 18, 2018

Dallas police responded to a shots fired call at about 12:45 a.m. People were in the apartment at the time, but thankfully, no one was injured. They do not know where the shots came from.

