Local Night Life
Home > Local Night Life

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at Age 92

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment
George and Barbara Bush Arriving in New Orleans

Source: shepard sherbell / Getty

Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, Texas. She was 92.

“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92,” reads a statement from the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush passed away shortly after deciding to forgo further medical treatments for her failing health.

Having been hospitalized numerous times while battling congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she decided Sunday that she wanted to be “surrounded by a family she adores,” according to an earlier statement released by Mr. Bush’s office.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement continued. “She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

More at ABCNews

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away at Age 92

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The BRIT Awards 2018 - Show
TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial
 6 mins ago
04.18.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Ric Flair Joins Offset & Metro Boomin On…
 38 mins ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 1 day ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
photos