Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

The Philly rapper stressed the need for young black men to"be careful."

Danielle Jennings
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - July 1, 2015

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

As imprisoned Philly rapper Meek Mill continues to sit in jail for what many consider trumped up charges, he has received a wave of support from his fellow musicians and local residents who repeatedly call for change inside the Philadelphia court system. He recently spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about his hopes for coming home.

There have been numerous accusations of corruption in the case against Meek Mill which landed him behind bars, one of the most damning are those that claim the judge in the case has a personal vendetta against him and is the reason why he has yet to be freed.

While appearing on the latest installment of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Mill stressed the need for young black men in America to “be careful” due to them already being automatic targets. He told Lemon, “When you are already a target and you are in high-risk neighborhoods … be careful … Watch the way you move … you could get caught up in situation like this.”

Despite the continuous roadblocks that have kept him imprisoned, Mill has a rather optimistic approach to the possibility of him being a free man once again. Stating, “I feel like I will be free one day,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to get my chance soon. My time is coming.”

He also wants people of color who live in inner cities with high crime rates to make their voices known by going to the polls and voting during local elections. He stressed, “When it’s time to vote for governors, judges or DAs, vote. We’re being affected by it, but we’re not holding any political presence.”

You can check out the interview BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Philly Police Chief Says Officers Were Right To Arrest Black Starbucks Customers

51-Year-Old Homeless Man Accused Of SHoplifting Dies After Scuffle With Grocery Store Employees

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 6 hours ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 6 hours ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 7 hours ago
04.17.18
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
photos