Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club Performance And The Internet Is Shook

The internet doesn’t know what to do with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Momma Dee and her recent performance. In the clip, she’s seen rapping along to her own Bodak Yellow freestyle while wearing a form-fitting body suit that accentuates the curves we didn’t even realize she had.

Check out the clip below and get your life!

Whew, somebody get Momma Dee and this booty. pic.twitter.com/Gz0ZDSzIGF — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) April 16, 2018

What do you think about Momma Dee’s performance?

