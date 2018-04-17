Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started Talking Reckless, He’d Sound Like This

Only in our dreams.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Former U.S. President Barack Obama Meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Source: Pool / Getty

With a current POTUS who can low-key say whatever he wants, it’d be refreshing if Barack Obama let loose a little, now that he’s out of office.

Jordan Peele got the right idea when he put his voice behind an Obama video for Buzzfeed.

Peep what the no-f’s-given Barack would have to say in the clip below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started Talking Reckless, He’d Sound Like This

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 8 hours ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 8 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 11 hours ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 23 hours ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
photos