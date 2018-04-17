Janelle Monae In Dallas??? [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Janelle Monae stopped by 97.9 The Beat on her visit to Dallas. Check out the interview above with Veda Loca in the Morning as she talks about her latest project, women’s empowerment, and not being a fan of industry beef (because she saw what it did to Biggie and 2Pac).

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

