0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Janelle Monae stopped by 97.9 The Beat on her visit to Dallas. Check out the interview above with Veda Loca in the Morning as she talks about her latest project, women’s empowerment, and not being a fan of industry beef (because she saw what it did to Biggie and 2Pac).
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Janelle Monae In Dallas??? [VIDEO]
- 20 Year Old Dallas Woman Claims R. Kelly Gave Her STD [VIDEO]
- ‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date
- Meet The English Teacher Who Reached A 12-Year-Old JAY-Z
- Still Didn’t File Your Taxes? Here’s How Uncle Sam Will Punish You For Being Late
- R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince Staples
- One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The Momiest Thing You’ll Read All Day
- Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer
- Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
- Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
14 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Jason KiddSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Steve NashSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Caron ButlerSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Jason TerrySource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Erick DampierSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Peja StojakovicSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shawn BradleySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jerry StackhouseSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Vince CarterSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Michael FinleySource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Juwan HowardSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Shawn MarionSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Drew GoodenSource:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours