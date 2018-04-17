Janelle Monae In Dallas??? [VIDEO]

Live and Loca Videos
Janelle Monae In Dallas???

Farlin Ave
Janelle Monae stopped by 97.9 The Beat on her visit to Dallas. Check out the interview above with Veda Loca in the Morning as she talks about her latest project, women’s empowerment, and not being a fan of industry beef (because she saw what it did to Biggie and 2Pac).

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

