Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The Momiest Thing You’ll Read All Day

She was ill-prepared.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

The Beyoncé effect can strike any generation, young or old.

One mother witnessed Bey’s iconic Coachella performance this week and she had ALL the emotions.

From awe, to excitement, to feeling a little uncomfortable, check out one mom’s hilarious play-by-play of a memorable set below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The Momiest Thing You’ll Read All Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 5 hours ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 17 hours ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 19 hours ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 21 hours ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 23 hours ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
HBO’s Last Week Tonight Labels MSNBC’s Ari Melber…
 1 day ago
04.16.18
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Pulled Up To…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
photos