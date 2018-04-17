One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The Momiest Thing You’ll Read All Day

The Beyoncé effect can strike any generation, young or old.

One mother witnessed Bey’s iconic Coachella performance this week and she had ALL the emotions.

From awe, to excitement, to feeling a little uncomfortable, check out one mom’s hilarious play-by-play of a memorable set below.

So Beyonce pretty much killed my mother #Beychella pic.twitter.com/rghnN6yHVf — natalie parker (@Natparkss) April 16, 2018

