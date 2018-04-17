DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.

DJ Kayotik
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Yesterday, thePulitzer Prize in Music announced their winners in their 102nd year. Among the winners was, Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, DAMN., which marks the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious award. Congrats to K.Dot and the TDE family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kendrick Lamar

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos