Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New Album Alert

It’s about to be Drizzy season. Yesterday, Drake took to his Instagram to reveal the title his new album, Scorpion. His single God’s Plan” occupied Billboard 100’s #1 spot for the past 11 weeks, but it was dethroned this week by his very own single, “Nice For What“.

Continue reading Drake Announces New Album 'Scorpion'

