The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay and Woah Vicky Outside For A Fight

Bhad Bhabie aka The Cash Me Outside Girl caught her fellow IG Comedians WoahVicky and Lil Tay outside and got into a fight. Woah Vicky and Lil Tay were online talking a lot of trash but when Bhad Bhabie caught them outside it appeared to be a different story. The Hi Bitch recording artist ran around her bodyguards and appeared to get in a few punches on WoahVicky.

