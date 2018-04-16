DJ Kayotik
New Music: Janelle Monae “I Like That”

DJ Kayotik
Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Janelle Monae clearly knows what she likes. Over a smooth instrumental, Ms. Monae address sexuality and self love on the latest single off her Dirty Computer. Album drops April 27.

janelle monae

Continue reading New Music: Janelle Monae "I Like That"

