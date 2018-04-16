Entertainment News
HBO’s Last Week Tonight Labels MSNBC’s Ari Melber A Rap Genius

Global Grind
If you don’t watch The Beat with Ari Melber you definitely should. The MSNBC host frequently uses rap lyrics to describe what’s going on in the news of the day. He quotes all of your favorite rappers, Drake, Wu Tang, 50 Cent, Mobb Deep and more. So in true John Oliver fashion, his Last Week Tonight‘s team put together a crazy montage of some of Ari’s best lyrical explanation of the news in their And Now This segment for this week.

The Beat With Ari Melber airs on MSNBC weekdays at 6pm and Last Week Tonight airs Sundays on HBO.

photos