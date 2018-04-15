Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

#Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness During Coachella

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Beyonce headlined the Coachella Festival last night, making her the first African American woman to do so and she didn’t waste any time turning up the blackness on the unexpecting primarily white crowd. If you missed the show, here is an opportunity to relive all of the Black Excellence the Queen Bey left on the stage.

Beyonce began her performance with a New Orleans style second line, introducing herself as a modern-day Nefertiti.

Hit the flip for more!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness During Coachella

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Pulled Up To…
 5 hours ago
04.15.18
Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate…
 5 hours ago
04.15.18
#Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness…
 7 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 3 days ago
04.13.18
photos