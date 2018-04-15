Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Pulled Up To Coachella 2018

Weekend 1 of Coachella is nearly complete and as usual, your favorite celebs were in attendance. In case you missed the experience yourself, here is a look back at how your faves pulled up the festival.

Rihanna served multiple looks!

came thru drippin’ A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 14, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

Check out more looks after the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: