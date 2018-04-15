Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate Her At Coachella

I’m over Beyoncé.

Finished.

DONE.

If you’re living under a rock and wasn’t aware that Queen Bey gave the performance of her life at Coachella, consider yourself safe.

IT WAS TEW MUCH.

Bey basically took over the whole Coachella establishment and gave the world almost two hours of singing, dancing, stepping, Black culture, iconic reunions and just all around slayage.

To put it frankly…the whole thing was offensive.

If your love for Beyoncé has become so overwhelming that you actually think you might hate her, I understand.

I’m happy to provide a safe space for all of us.

Swipe through for some of the moments that made me want to “cancel” Beyoncé for owning our lives.

