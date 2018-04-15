Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate Her At Coachella

She's officially crossed the line.

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

I’m over Beyoncé.

Finished.

DONE.

If you’re living under a rock and wasn’t aware that Queen Bey gave the performance of her life at Coachella, consider yourself safe.

IT WAS TEW MUCH.

Bey basically took over the whole Coachella establishment and gave the world almost two hours of singing, dancing, stepping, Black culture, iconic reunions and just all around slayage.

To put it frankly…the whole thing was offensive.

If your love for Beyoncé has become so overwhelming that you actually think you might hate her, I understand.

I’m happy to provide a safe space for all of us.

Swipe through for some of the moments that made me want to “cancel” Beyoncé for owning our lives.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate Her At Coachella

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Pulled Up To…
 5 hours ago
04.15.18
Icon Overload: The Moments Beyoncé Made Me Hate…
 5 hours ago
04.15.18
#Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness…
 7 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 3 days ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 3 days ago
04.13.18
photos