Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment
57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Just when you thought you were so over the  Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B drama, more hot tea about the scorching beef starts spilling out of nowhere.

You may recall Nicki saying that she actually mentioned Cardi’s name in her original verse for “Motorsport”, and now we have receipts.

According to the head Barbie, apparently Cardi and Offset had an issue with Nicki saying the Bronx rapper’s name on the track.

The whole thing seems extremely messy and unfortunate since we love both ladies! But when Nicki is hurt, we shall all feel the wrath. She even reunited with Quavo, whom she claims hurt her feelings by not defending her on social media.

👀

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So do you guys really think that Cardi and Offset used the “Nicki Minaj hate train” (which was already brewing following the SHETHER diss) to help build Cardi’s career? Or is this all just one big misunderstanding?

Only time will tell.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 2 hours ago
04.14.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 4 hours ago
04.14.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 22 hours ago
04.13.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 23 hours ago
04.13.18
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 1 day ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 1 day ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 1 day ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 2 days ago
04.12.18
#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
photos