Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic Hit “Sock It To Me”

GNA: “It was when I first watched the music video for ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).’ I remember being amazed by that scene of her in that black bubble suit!”

Missy recently tweeted, “Just like artists trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them .” What would it mean to you to have Missy work on one of your visuals? What other artists do you think she should direct videos for this year?

“Mannnnnnn listen! It would definitely be a highlight of mine to have her direct a video for me. I know it would be nothing short of amazing.” GNA adds, “I’d like to see her do a video for Kendrick. I really think that combo would be crazy.”

You’ve worked with a lot of big industry names. Who’s been your favorite to collaborate with so far and why?

“Collaborating with Tory Lanez, Sizzla, Gyptian and Memphis Bleek were all dope. I feel like they all had their special moments. I will say that the Sizzla ‘experience’ was one of the most stressful ones as it took FOREVER to get his verse back, to the point where I stopped expecting it but once I got it…let’s just say he gave me a hit!”

What do you want your fans to know you for?