Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic Hit “Sock It To Me”

GNA Toronto singer

Source: Boulevard P / Courtesy of EMG

There must be something in Toronto’s water—we’ve got another superstar from the 6 side on our hands.

GNA, a.k.a Gina Lee, has been performing for quite some time (fun fact: she played young Nala in The Lion King broadway musical) and now the R&B singer is determined as ever to make her mark on the music industry. After covering Brandy’s classic ’90s hit “I Wanna Be Down,” GNA is paying homage to another big time icon, Missy Elliott.

Remixing the legend’s hit song “Sock It 2 Me,” GNA’s got Missy’s vibe down pat but adds a little flair of her own. Watch the fun cover video for her remix and get into our chat below.

GG: When did you first realize Missy Elliott was one of your favorite artists?  

GNA: “It was when I first watched the music video for ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).’ I remember being amazed by that scene of her in that black bubble suit!”

Missy recently tweeted, “Just like artists trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them🤔.” What would it mean to you to have Missy work on one of your visuals? What other artists do you think she should direct videos for this year?

“Mannnnnnn listen! It would definitely be a highlight of mine to have her direct a video for me. I know it would be nothing short of amazing.” GNA adds, “I’d like to see her do a video for Kendrick. I really think that combo would be crazy.”

You’ve worked with a lot of big industry names. Who’s been your favorite to collaborate with so far and why? 

“Collaborating with Tory Lanez, Sizzla, Gyptian and Memphis Bleek were all dope. I feel like they all had their special moments. I will say that the Sizzla ‘experience’ was one of the most stressful ones as it took FOREVER to get his verse back, to the point where I stopped expecting it but once I got it…let’s just say he gave me a hit!” 

What do you want your fans to know you for? 

“Great music, my dope vibe and fly looks.”

Before you go, you can also listen to GNA’s original single “Love Me” here.

