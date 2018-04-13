Music
Sang, Girl! Watch 11-Year-Old Jazmine Sullivan Bring The House Down

She's got a gift.

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller/BET / Getty

Grown-up Jazmine Sullivan has blown us away time and time again with that beautiful voice of hers. But, who knew she could blow like that at 11 years old? This Flashback Friday, we’re taking it all the way back. Press play on the clips below.

Haven't seen her in a while👧🏾 #11

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) on

photos