I Got Pho…BIA! A List Of The Craziest Fears

Alright, alright. So its Friday the 13th and everyone’s got their panties in a bunch because of a bunch of superstitions that are more ridiculous than Trump’s toupee. Well below I’ve listed some of the most insane fears that people have, and a lot of them are just plain silly.
1) Heliophobia: the fear of the sun, sunlight, or any bright light.
2) Chaetophobia: the fear of hair. They may also fear the hair on their own body. Some only fear detached or loose hair and do not mind attached hair.
3) Arachibutyrophobia: the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of the mouth.
4) Haphephobia: the fear of touch. It is a rare but often devastating phobia. Most people with haphephobia fear being touched by anyone.
5) Oikophobia: an abnormal fear of home surroundings.
6) Ablutophobia: the persistent, abnormal, and unwarranted fear of bathing, washing, or cleaning.
7) Ergophobia: an abnormal and persistent fear of work.
8) Nomophobia:the fear of being out of mobile phone contact. It is, however, arguable that the word “phobia” is misused and that the majority of cases it is only a normal anxiety.
9) Philophobia: the abnormal, persistent and unwarranted fear of falling in love or emotional attachment.
10) Somniphobia: the often irrational and excessive fear of sleep.
11) Globophobia: a fear of balloons and also balloons popping sound.
12) Ombrophobia: an irrational fear of rain.
13) Geniophobia: an extreme unwarranted fear and/or physical aversion to chins.
14) Trypophobia: the fear of holes. (Don’t google this phobia)
15) Pogonophobia: is the extreme dislike of beards.
16) Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia: the fear of Long words.
17) Lipophobia: the fear of becoming fat.
18) Genuphobia: the fear of one’s own knees, someone else knees, or the act of kneeling.
19) Sanguivoriphobia: the fear of vampires.
20) Myrmecophobia: the inexplicable fear of ants.