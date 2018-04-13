I Got Pho…BIA! A List Of The Craziest Fears

Alright, alright. So its Friday the 13th and everyone’s got their panties in a bunch because of a bunch of superstitions that are more ridiculous than Trump’s toupee. Well below I’ve listed some of the most insane fears that people have, and a lot of them are just plain silly.

1) Heliophobia: the fear of the sun, sunlight, or any bright light.

2) Chaetophobia: the fear of hair. They may also fear the hair on their own body. Some only fear detached or loose hair and do not mind attached hair.

3) Arachibutyrophobia: the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of the mouth.

4) Haphephobia: the fear of touch. It is a rare but often devastating phobia. Most people with haphephobia fear being touched by anyone.

5) Oikophobia: an abnormal fear of home surroundings.

6) Ablutophobia: the persistent, abnormal, and unwarranted fear of bathing, washing, or cleaning.

7) Ergophobia: an abnormal and persistent fear of work.

8) Nomophobia:the fear of being out of mobile phone contact. It is, however, arguable that the word “phobia” is misused and that the majority of cases it is only a normal anxiety.

9) Philophobia: the abnormal, persistent and unwarranted fear of falling in love or emotional attachment.

10) Somniphobia: the often irrational and excessive fear of sleep.

11) Globophobia: a fear of balloons and also balloons popping sound.

12) Ombrophobia: an irrational fear of rain.

13) Geniophobia: an extreme unwarranted fear and/or physical aversion to chins.

14) Trypophobia: the fear of holes. (Don’t google this phobia)

15) Pogonophobia: is the extreme dislike of beards.

16) Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia: the fear of Long words.

17) Lipophobia: the fear of becoming fat.

18) Genuphobia: the fear of one’s own knees, someone else knees, or the act of kneeling.

19) Sanguivoriphobia: the fear of vampires.

20) Myrmecophobia: the inexplicable fear of ants.

