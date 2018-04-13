Entertainment News
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts

We all know dating is hard. You go on multiple dates hoping to find Mr. or Mrs. Right and it can cost you quite a bit of time and money. One man knows this feeling all too well. He mailed a bill to the home of his former crush after she stopped answering his text messages. He must have done this a lot because he’s already made it to Invoice #69.

 

He even threatened to take her to collections if she did not pay up.

 

To clarify, she says she did text him back after the date but did not text him back recently and that is why he is upset.

 

Will you be sending out invoices to recoup your date expenses or is this doing too much?

photos