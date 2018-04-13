Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics

2 reads Leave a comment
Jay Pharoah is the man of many voices but we always see him doing Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy and Barack Obama but it turns out he does a spot on version of Heath Ledger’s Joker too. In his latest clip on Instagram Jay nails the Joker while pretty much saying he is sick of y’all asking him to do the same ole voices over and over again.
