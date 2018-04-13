Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

Jay Pharoah is the man of many voices but we always see him doing Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy and Barack Obama but it turns out he does a spot on version of Heath Ledger’s Joker too. In his latest clip on Instagram Jay nails the Joker while pretty much saying he is sick of y’all asking him to do the same ole voices over and over again.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 49 mins ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 18 hours ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 24 hours ago
04.12.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth… To A Girl
 24 hours ago
04.12.18
This Is What Your Boyfriend Does With Your…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
photos