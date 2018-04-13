We thought it was all good? On the same day as #NickiDay in which Nicki Minaj dropped two new singles in “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”, she’s back to addressing the issues that stemmed from “Motorsport” between her and Cardi B. If you recall our earlier report, Cardi previously spoke on the issue in an interview where she said she heard a different verse originally than what the final version turned out to be. “When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that’s on it right now,” Cardi said in October.
Well … Nicki responded, both in an interview where she was brought to TEARS saying, “Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love.” Then Nicki went back to Twitter to drop even more ammo. See her response below.
As far as Cardi is concerned? Well, Cardi isn’t too concerned about it as she’s on Instagram dancing to one of her Invasion Of Privacy tracks in “Drip.”
Hear “Chun-Li” for yourself below. Let’s hope this doesn’t spill into a beef for real.
The Latest:
- Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
- I Got Pho…BIA! A List Of The Craziest Fears
- How Could You? Texas Woman Leaves Baby In Ants, Gets 4 Years In Prison [VIDEO]
- Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’
- Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics
- Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts
- What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At Cardi B On Twitter
- Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
- ‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off B613
- Rick Ross Smashed Gummo Remix