These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding Gurus

Global Grind
She's rocking that hairstyle

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Sisters Jayonnah (10 yrs) and Aiyonnah (8 yrs) are killing the game with their hair braiding skills. The world got a glimpse at the two girls after their mother posted videos of them on Facebook. 10-year-old Jayonnah was slaying with the feed in “Lemonade” braids while her little sister showed her skills as well. We know adults twice their age who can’t even part their hair straight. These girls are a beast!

Check out some of their work below.

 

Jayonnah

Im getting pretty good at these feedins!

A post shared by Jayonnah And Aiyonnah (@onnaslay) on

 

Aiyonnah

 

