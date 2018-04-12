Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Bow Wow’s ‘Last Radio Interview’ Ever

Bow Wow hit up The Breakfast Club and talked about a lot of the rumors that’ve plagued his life lately, wanting to commit suicide, being signed to Death Row Records at seven years old, the #BowWowChallenge and more. According to Bow, a lot of what you hear about him is #FakeNews.

.@smoss is stopping by the Breakfast Club tomorrow morning for his final radio interview, he will never be interviewed on radio again. Make sure to tune in for this one, it's going to be memorable. pic.twitter.com/h2YFiDcJh9 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 11, 2018

Watch what is supposed to be his “last radio interview ever” up top, then hit the flip to see some reckless reactions.

