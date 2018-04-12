News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun Point Finally Released

Global Grind Staff
6 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed Released

Video of the Safaree being robbed has been released by TMZ. According to them :

In the video  you see Safaree next to his vehicle in a parking garage in a red fur coat, when 2 men who appear to be lying in wait run up on him and his friend with guns drawn.

The suspected robbers — Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, who were captured by NYPD not long after the holdup — can be seen going through Safaree’s coat, presumably taking cash and valuables, before making him and his friend get facedown on the ground.

Once the perps flee the scene, Safaree and the other guy get up and take off in a mad dash.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun Point Finally Released

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)

Safaree

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 8 mins ago
04.12.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth… To A Girl
 8 mins ago
04.12.18
This Is What Your Boyfriend Does With Your…
 57 mins ago
04.12.18
Life Hack: Cheating On Your Math Test Just…
 1 hour ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 14 hours ago
04.11.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Daniel Caesar
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. “Best Part” [New Video]
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Bun B
Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 21 hours ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 22 hours ago
04.11.18
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV…
 23 hours ago
04.11.18
Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal…
 24 hours ago
04.11.18
Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
photos