Helping Howard University: 3 Keys To A Brighter Future #MondayMotivation

A couple of weeks ago, a few friends and I hopped in the Chevrolet Equinox 2.0 Turbo AWD Premier and headed down to Howard University to inspire, teach and motivate their undergrad class via HU’s Cover 2 Cover’s Beyond the Covers Conference. I had the honor of representing GlobalGrind and letting those in attendance know a little about my story while sharing the stage with Liane Membis of Bauce Magazine and Sidnee Michelle of Forbes and Complex Hustle.

During the ride down I used the 4G LTE Wifi and Apple Car Play features to get my talking points in order. Nothing like a good podcast to stock up on some Free Game. Plus Washington DC is difficult to navigate by design so using the GPS was very helpful. I knew once I got on campus I would focus on sharing my 3 keys to a brighter future.

Be you. I believe the greatest gift you can give the world is yourself. Often times we try to please our parents, teachers and friends by doing something that goes against our character. By trying to be someone you’re not you dim your aura. I think we can shine brighter by being unique beacons of light for the world in hope to promote individuality and self acceptance. There is only one you, and you are good enough as you are.

Have Drive. There are multiple definitions to the word drive. I got to drive the Chevy Equinox for my trip to Howard to instill these values into their students. I had to pull pictures off my drive for this post. Most importantly I had to figure out the best words to describe why your drive is all you need for success. When you have a lot of drive inside of you, you build up a tank of determination to accomplish anything. But here is the key, the bigger the goal the more drive you will have. The more you’ll want to conquer every obstacle in front of you. Just like a car, if you don’t have one, it makes it a lot more difficult to move. Having drive is similar because without it, it’s impossible to achieve your goals and dreams.

Start Now: Create a definite plan and start bringing it to life now. Drive and desire is the starting point to all great things. That’s the first step towards greatness and that’s all you need. Nothing else matters so start driving down the road to your goals now. Whatever you have, wherever you’re at now is the perfect time to start. Don’t wait, it only takes away from the amount of time you have to achieve your dreams.

So go!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

[ione_media_gallery id="2954647" overlay="true"]