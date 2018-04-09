Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can Get The Kink Out Your Neck

A few moves for the uptight.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
The dab is all about that swag

Source: gradyreese / Getty

It seems like only yesterday Friday was here to announce the weekend. But yet again, Monday has come rolling back around and it’s back to business.

If you’re already stressed out, remember…breath, stretch, shake, let it go.

Hopefully, the amazing dancers below will get you in the zone!

Ghetto Black Panther, Ghetto Spider-man, and Backpack Kid go in…

 

M2K visits Nenenikita the barber to break it down one time…

 

@tommy.suave and @dlonze_ free their bodies…

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can Get The Kink Out Your Neck

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending…
 8 hours ago
04.09.18
Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try…
 8 hours ago
04.09.18
Monday Moves: We Hope You Keep The Same…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
GQ Celebrates The 2018 All-Stars In Los Angeles
Cardi B Performs “Bodak Yellow” + “Bartier Cardi”…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
A-Rod & J. Lo’s Love Story Proves A…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Killer Mike Gives Himself ‘Donkey of the Day’…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 15 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 15 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tower Fire
 21 hours ago
04.08.18
photos