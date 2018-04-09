Be On The Lookout: DFW Rapper K. Vation’s “4th Quarter” EP Drops This Friday 13th

Happy Easter n Allat 🕊🕊 A post shared by K.VATION (@kvation) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Local DFW rapper who goes by the name of K. Vation has a new EP dropping this Friday the 13th titled “4th Quarter” on all streaming platforms. He has hair like Travis Scott, but kind of sounds like Pusha T (which is a very odd combination).

This will be the 21 year old’s first official body of work, so hopefully a dope visual will be on the way so the people can match the face with the name.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Check out some of his older works below:

